UPDATE (5:17 p.m. June 26, 2023) – Authorities have gotten a pursuit subject outside of the home he had barricaded himself in.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit began in South Charleston before the suspect barricaded himself in a home in Institute. No further information on the suspect has been released at this time.

WVSU also tells WOWK 13 News the lockdown placed on the campus due to the situation has now been lifted.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A pursuit suspect is barricaded inside a house on Lincoln Drive in Institute, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 News.

They say the pursuit was started by the South Charleston Police Department. It ended on Lincoln Drive when the suspect barricaded themselves inside the home.

The suspect’s identity is not available at this time.

West Virginia State University is on lockdown due to the law enforcement presence in the area.

13 News has a crew on the scene. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.