SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating an attempted armed carjacking in South Charleston.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, South Charleston police responded to the Target shopping center in Southridge around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Police say an armed man allegedly attempted to steal a woman’s car.

A heavy police presence could been seen in the area behind Walmart searching for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Black male with long, black hair that is possibly a wig. Authorities say the suspect was last seen wearing a purple puffy jacked.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to call police and should not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News will update this article as more details become available.