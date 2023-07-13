UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Thursday, July 13): A 39-year-old man is wanted for stabbing one person and injuring another in Charleston Thursday morning.

The Charleston Police Department says 39-year-old Keith Haynes, of Charleston, went to the victims’ residence in the 800 block of Hanna Drive while they were sitting on the front porch. Haynes allegedly started calling them names and stabbed the man and kicked the woman in the face.

The stabbing victim is in critical condition in the hospital, the CPD said.

Haynes is wanted for malicious wounding and battery. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Police are searching for a suspect after a person was stabbed in Charleston on Thursday.

Kanawha County dispatchers say that Charleston Police are looking for a suspect in the area of Hanna Dr.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.