ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Police are using K-9 units to search for a suspect after a shooting early Friday morning in St. Albans, WV.

The shooting was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Friday morning on Walnut Street. Law enforcement on the scene tell 13 news when they arrived they found one male victim with a gunshot wound. The man was conscious and was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Police are searching the area with dogs, but have not released any details on a suspect.