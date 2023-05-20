SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department is working to return nearly 1,000 shoes that were brought to a local shoe shop that closed in March 2023 for repairs, according to the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

According to the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce, Taylor Shoe Repair on 7th Avenue in South Charleston closed “abruptly” in March 2023 after police began receiving complaints about the owner. Police worked with the owner to get the shoes, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

They said they have cleaned up the shop, but police are now trying to get the shoes and other items back to their owners.

The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce said if you dropped your shoes off and are missing them, to contact the South Charleston Police Department at 304-744-6903, ext. 3 and give them a description of the shoes.