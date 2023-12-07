CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With the future of the Charleston Processing and Distribution Center in limbo, union workers took to the picket lines.

Several dozen United States Postal Service workers gathered outside the Charleston post office Thursday night picketing to keep their plant from consolidating. Union workers handed out signs and flyers preaching the message, “Don’t delay the mail, keep the mail in Charleston.”

This comes as the USPS is actively conducting a Mail Processing Facility Review to determine if they will consolidate the Charleston location to an out of state location like Pittsburgh or Warrendale, Pennsylvania.

While the USPS said in a release that no “career employees” will be laid off, there are about 800 employees that work at the plant. Jerrid Thomas is one of those employees, who says he doesn’t know what the future holds for him as long as the review goes on.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin also joined the picket line tonight with the union employees. She is just one of several West Virginia leaders including Governor Jim Justice, Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Shelley Moore Capito who have written to the US Postmaster General urging them to keep the Charleston plant open. Goodwin says keeping jobs in West Virginia is of the utmost importance.

“To outsource these jobs to another state is not only going to be costly for the city of Charleston losing jobs, it’s going to be costly to our residents because of the lack of services and the delay of services,” Goodwin said.

There is no timetable for when the review will be complete.

Members of the public can fill out a survey to provide their thoughts at this link.

The APWU local union will be holding another informational picket on Saturday at the South Charleston Recreation Center.