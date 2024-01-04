CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County court has found probable cause against a man accused of murdering a mother and injuring her child in Charleston.

The ruling came from a hearing in Kanawha County on Jan. 4, 2024. Dominick Gray is accused in the murder of Beverly Hensley, 34, of Charleston. In court, it was revealed that Hensley was shot five times on Dec. 26, 2023, and her 9-month-old daughter suffered a grazing wound to the chest and thumb. Hensley died at the scene, and her daughter is expected to be okay.

People who knew Hensley say she loved being a mom more than anything in the world.

Court records say a 9mm Ruger gun was recovered from the defendant’s right pocket and 9mm shell casings were found at the scene. A possible match on the gun is still pending.