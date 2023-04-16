CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Over 80 bowlers hit the lanes this weekend for Charleston’s first professional bowling tournament.

Galaxy Lanes hosted the PBA 50 Central/South Open Sunday afternoon. Bowlers from seventeen different states flocked to Charleston to compete in the tournament. They competed for a first-place pot of $2,500.

On Friday, Galaxy Lanes hosted a pro-am tournament with qualifying rounds taking place on Saturday, and the knockout bracket phase on Sunday.

Owner Jerry Maxwell says he’s managed Galaxy Lanes for 21 years, and hosting a Professional Bowling Association event at this scale has always been a bucket list item for him.

“We’ve had a lot of spectators throughout the event, people have come Friday, Saturday, and today, and we’re ecstatic over the turnout and proud for our community. It’s the best I can do, I mean, it’s awesome,” Maxwell said Sunday.

Maxwell says he expects the tournament to return to Charleston again next year.