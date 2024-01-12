CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The top bull riders in the world are bucking into Charleston, West Virginia, this weekend as part of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour.

The action-packed two-day event takes place at the Charleston Civic Center with the first show at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, and 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13. Tickets for both nights are still available online.

This marks the third year for PBR in Charleston, with the event debuting to West Virginia’s Capitol City in 2022 for a sold-out crowd. Due to the attendance that year, the event was expanded to two days in 2023, according to PBR officials.