Authorities are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer, according to Metro 911 officials. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Anchor Merrily McAuliffe)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man earlier this month will not face criminal charges.

In a letter to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Miller said that his office reviewed the police report and body camera video from the shooting, which happened on Jan. 11, 2023, and found that the officer acted in self-defense.

Charleston Police said at the time of the shooting that a man, 43-year-old William Henry, attacked an officer with a pipe. Miller’s office confirmed that the man charged at the officer and struck him with a piece of rebar.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the incident began just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, when officers responded to a trespassing complaint in the area of Spring Street and Bullitt Street in Charleston.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they encountered an individual identified as William E. Henry, Jr., 43, of Charleston, whom they had “armed himself with a pipe” and refused to cooperate with their commands.

According to the CPD, Henry allegedly did not listen to commands to drop the pipe and advanced on one of the officers, fighting through the taser deployment. Police say Henry allegedly hit an officer in the head with the pipe and the officer responded by firing his gun at Henry.

Police say they immediately began rendering aid once Henry was secured in handcuffs. He was then taken to a local hospital where he later died.