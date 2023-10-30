KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has deemed deputies who shot and killed a suspect in Cross Lanes were “justified in their actions.”

The prosecuting attorney’s office held a press conference on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, to discuss the fatal shooting of Brian Spencer, 43, of the Sissonville area. The shooting happened Saturday, Sept. 23, near the Rodeway Inn and Bob Evans parking lot in Cross Lanes.

Officials with the prosecutor’s office said due to the circumstances of the incident, the deputies “did what was necessary to protect their lives and bystanders.” The decision was made based on a thorough review of the witness statements, photographs and video evidence from the scene.

“During the investigation, law enforcement officers learned that the suspect had stated that he was not going back to prison that he was going ‘out with a bang’ and that he wanted ‘death by cop’ and planned to take as many officers with him as he could. That’s exactly what he attempted to do on September 23, 2023,” said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Debra Rusnak.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said they had received a tip that a man wanted out of Logan County was sighted in the area around 5 p.m. When they arrived at the inn, the man allegedly jumped in his vehicle and tried to flee.

While deputies tried to stop the man, identified as Spencer, he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots at them. The KCSO said that is when the deputies returned fire and fatally shot him. No officers were injured in the incident and the deputies involved returned to work that same week.

Spencer was wanted out of Logan County where he had an outstanding warrant from Sept. 15, 2023, for escaping home confinement for charges of possessing dangerous drugs, the prosecutor’s office says.

Spencer previously faced charges in Kanawha County in 2015 after allegedly ramming his car into a KCSO cruiser. The alleged incident happened Jan. 25, 2015 in the area of Falcon Drive in Charleston. Deputies told WOWK 13 News at the time they had originally been called for a disturbance where Spencer allegedly rammed a relative’s truck, injuring a child.

According to the KCSO at the time of the alleged incident, two deputies and a K-9 were later at the scene in a Ford F-150 cruiser when Spencer allegedly rammed the vehicle. The sheriff’s department said one of the deputies sustained minor injuries, and the K-9 and second deputy were not injured.

Authorities said at the time of the incident that Spencer was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries.” He allegedly later escaped from the hospital and was arrested the following day at a home in Sissonville.

Spencer was charged with attempted murder of a police officer in connection to the incident, and pleaded guilty in December 2015 to two counts of attempted murder and one count of destruction of property.

According to court records, Spencer also has 2014 charges from Kanawha County for domestic violence and brandishing a weapon, to which he pleaded guilty; and 2019 charges from Kanawha County of petit larceny, conspiracy, aiding escape and receiving stolen property, to which he also pleaded guilty.