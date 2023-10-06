KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Heaven is a place on earth with these pups.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 14 puppies were left at the gate at the shelter after hours, and a staff member saw the dogs coming back from the Lana Del Rey concert in Charleston.

Now, the puppies are going up for adoption, and they’re all named after songs by the “Summertime Sadness” singer.

The puppies’ names are Lana, Del Rey, West Coast, Wildflower, Wildfire, Cherry Blossom, Smarty, Carmen, Jimmy Gnecco, Cinnamon Girl, Arcadia, Blue Velvet, Salvatore, and Guns & Roses.

The shelter on Facebook says they are now overflowing with puppies, so the adoption fee for them is $50 through Sunday. They say all adoptions come with spay or neuter, vaccines, microchips, flea and tick treatment, and Petco coupons.

To see these dogs and more, click here.