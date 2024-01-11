UPDATE: (12:08 P.M. Jan. 11, 2024) – According to the Nitro Police Department, the suspect in a police pursuit Wednesday night is now out of the hospital.

The Nitro PD says Antonio Shelby, Jr., 31, has been taken to the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.

There is no further information on the crash at this time. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a pursuit that ended in a crash, dispatchers say.

The pursuit started in Nitro, went through Institute and ended on Interstate 64 East near the Montrose Exit off the side of the interstate, in a fiery crash.

The crash happened just before eleven o’clock.

13 News is working to find out what initiated the pursuit.

Keep checking the 13 News App for updates.