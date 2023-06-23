CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With Live on the Levee coming up tonight and Charleston Sternwheel Regatta kicking off next week, commuters who travel Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston will need to look for another route through town.

The Kanawha Boulevard closed down this afternoon, Friday, June 23, between Pennsylvania Avenue to Capitol Street for tonight’s Live on the Levee, and that closure will remain in place for approximately two weeks. According to Regatta officials, the Boulevard is expected to reopen at some point Thursday, July 6, following Regatta.

The Regatta Carnival and stage will start moving in to the Boulevard this weekend. The sternwheel boats are will also be docking at Haddad Riverfront Park beginning this weekend. For a full schedule of Regatta events, click here.

This is a developing story, and we will provide you with more specific details once they are available.