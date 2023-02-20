CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Friends and family are remembering the woman killed on Grant Street in Charleston on Sunday.

13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with Julia Wickline in 2021. Wickline was in recovery and was winning her battle against addiction.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In 2021, Wickline was a peer recovery coach and helped others in recovery get back on their feet.

“To let things just flow the way they are going to flow, I can’t change other people, I can only change me and that’s all I got,” Wickline said in 2021.

Wickline told us during that interview she was a mother. She was 40 years old.

The Charleston Police Department says the incident happened on Sunday at about 3:05 p.m. Officers arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound while she was on the porch, CPD says.

According to police, the woman was seen sitting on the porch while talking on her cell phone. A man then approached the victim and “exchanged words” with her, according to authorities.

The suspect was allegedly a black man in all-black clothing, according to police, and he was witnessed walking west on Grant Street until the intersection of Russel and Grant streets.

Anyone with information should call CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480

or Metro 911 at 304-348-8111.