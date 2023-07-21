CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The world is mourning the passing of iconic musical stylist Tony Bennett.

His publicist, Sylvia Weiner, confirmed Friday that Bennett died in his hometown of New York at the age of 96, just two weeks before his birthday. While no cause of death has been publicly announced at this time, Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Bennett, who released more than 70 albums throughout his decades-long career, was considered “the last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century.” The legendary performer has even performed in the Mountain State, giving high praise to the venue that hosted him in 2011.

The singer came to Charleston on April 3, 2011, where he performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia in the Maier Foundation Performance Hall. He referred to the performance hall as “one of the jewels of the planet,” according to the Clay Center’s website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Maier Foundation Performance Hall is one of the Clay Center’s two main performance venues in the Clark Performance Place. The hall seats up to 1,850 people and has hosted the performances of a variety of Broadway and off-Broadway shows as well as numerous entertainers.

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.