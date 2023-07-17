CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WCST-FM 98.7 The Mountain launched its programming on Monday with a familiar voice at the helm of their morning show.

Local icon and disc jockey Steve Animal is back on local radio after more than a decade. He will drive their morning show that starts at 6 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This is what I always enjoyed doing,” Steve Animal said. “I haven’t done it in 10 years and always have missed it, and [West Virginia Radio Corporation] said, ‘Hey, you wanna come back on the air?” and it was like, hey, they were the first ones to ask so sure, heck yeah!”

Animal will be on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Mountain is branding itself as “Wild & Wonderful Classic Rock” and, as Program Director Crash Poteet said, this is something that the Mountain State’s capital city needs.

“Charleston has long needed a local station that plays true classic rock; The Mountain will do just that,” Poteet said.