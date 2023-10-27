CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We can’t fight the feeling that this announcement will excite REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield fans in Charleston.

The “Keep on Loving You” and “Jessie’s Girl” artists will be coming to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on March 22, 2024, according to Pepper Entertainment.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster or at the venue’s box office.

Both artists were huge hitmakers in the 1980s, both having number-one singles in the U.S.: REO Speedwagon with “Keep on Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling” in 1981 and 1985, and Rick Springfield with “Jessie’s Girl” in 1981. Those three songs have more than 250 million listens on Spotify, with Springfield’s having more than 500 million.