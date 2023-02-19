UPDATE (Feb. 19, 2023, 3:55 p.m.): Charleston Police Department confirms the shooting on Grant Street was a murder.

The victim was a woman, CPD says.

No one is in custody at this time, according to CPD.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is responding to a call about shots fired in Charleston, West Virginia.

The incident occurred within the 1000 block of Grant Street around 3:05 p.m., according to dispatchers.

Charleston police and fire departments are on the scene investigating, dispatchers say.

There is no other information at this time. 13 News is reaching out to Charleston Police Department for more information.