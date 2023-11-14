CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston has compiled a list of resources for those impacted by a natural gas outage that is expected to take at least one week to fix.

Natural gas services are not expected to be back for a week for some customers as around 1,111 customers are without services as of Monday morning.

Food

Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School – 10:30 a.m. to noon – for families with students at that school

– 10:30 a.m. to noon – for families with students at that school Manna Meal – 739 Central Avenue – Noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14

– 739 Central Avenue – Noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14 West Virginia Black Pride Foundation – 1442 1/2 3rd Avenue – Until 9 p.m. for the rest of the week

– 1442 1/2 3rd Avenue – Until 9 p.m. for the rest of the week West Virginia Health Right – 511 Central Avenue – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– 511 Central Avenue – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Charleston Police Department & Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association – North Charleston Community Center – 2009 7th Ave – 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16

– North Charleston Community Center – 2009 7th Ave – 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill and Abundant Life Ministries – 423 Virginia St W – From 11 a.m. until supplies are gone on Tuesday, Nov. 14

Shower

North Charleston Community Center – 2009 7th Avenue – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

– 2009 7th Avenue – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. MLK Community Center – 314 Donnally Street – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Toiletries

American Red Cross of Central Appalachia Region – North Charleston Community Center – 2009 7th Avenue – MLK Community Center – 314 Donnally Street

Donations

North Charleston Community Center – 2009 7th Avenue – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Blankets and non-perishable microwaveable food

– 2009 7th Avenue – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Blankets and non-perishable microwaveable food MLK Community Center – 314 Donnally Street – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Blankets and non-perishable microwaveable food

– 314 Donnally Street – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Blankets and non-perishable microwaveable food Space heaters can be donated to One United Way Square

Misc.

Call 211 to be helped by a Department of Health and Human Resources representative as well as The United Way.

The Charleston Fire Department will be doing wellness checks.

Anyone with a medical emergency, call 911.

To see updates from the city of Charleston, click here.

Mountaineer Gas tells 13 News that it will take three to four days to start restoration of natural gas services, and seven to ten days for full restoration.

They say a representative — in uniform, with an ID and in a Mountaineer Gas vehicle — will have to come into your residence to begin to restore gas services in three to four days. If you are not home, they will leave a note on your door to set up an appointment.

Anyone affected by this is being urged to not fix anything by yourself and to wait for a Mountaineer Gas official.

Charleston Fire Department officials are saying it’s important to remember safety during such a stressful time.

To begin, affected families need to put safety at the top of the list while they try to stay warm.

Some residents are already geared up for the cold and are using electric blankets or electric space heaters to warm up at night. Though with the gas outage to last over a week, the Charleston Fire Department and others are hoping to assist affected families.

Officials said it’s important to keep the heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn, and that also means not letting anyone get too close to the heater, especially children.

Fire officials said to only use heaters that have been tested and proven safe, and only buy heaters with an overheat protection system and a thermostat. They also said to look for heaters that have an automatic shut-off in case it tips over.

To not overheat the heaters, they encourage residents to plug it directly into the wall and place it on a flat and stable surface that doesn’t block exits. To avoid fires, space heaters should be shut off and unplugged if anyone leaves the house or goes to sleep.