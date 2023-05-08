CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ringo Starr is coming to the Mountain State’s capital city.

According to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will be in Charleston on Oct. 9 at the convention center.

The Coliseum says the lineup includes Ringo Starr, Warren Ham, Edgar Winter, Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Colin Hay and Gregg Bissonette.

Ringo Starr is most well-known for being the drummer for The Beatles, writing songs such as “Octopus’s Garden” and “Don’t Pass Me By.”

The All Starr Band recently released “EP3” on Sept. 16, and “Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live at the Greek 2019” on Nov. 25.