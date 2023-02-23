UPDATE (2:18 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23): Kanawha County dispatchers say that Lakeview Drive is back open in the area.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The road is currently shut down in front of the Rural King, and Sheetz in Cross Lanes, West Virginia on Thursday after a two-vehicle crash.

Metro 911 says there are no injuries, and the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. Crews currently on the scene are Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS.

Authorities say the road is closed at this time. There is no word yet on when it will reopen.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.