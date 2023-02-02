UPDATE (1:02 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene, a truck lost control and ran into a utility pole in the area. The utility pole ended up on top of the truck along with power lines.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The road will remain closed for several more hours.

The estimated restoration time for the AEP customers in the area is 5:30 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A roadway in Kanawha County is shut down due to downed power lines in the area.

Kanawha County Metro 911 says that Childress Road in Alum Creek is closed at the 1000 block after an accident at around 11:20 a.m.

Power lines are down in the area, and Appalachian Power’s outage map shows more than 900 customers without power.

According to the West Virginia school closings website, Alum Creek Elementary School will be closing at 12:45 p.m. because of the power outage.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.