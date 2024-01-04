UPDATE: (12:20 P.M. Jan. 4, 2023) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in western Kanawha County this morning.

Dispatchers said the crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. on Coal River Road. Officials say a pickup truck and a box truck collided head-on.

While officials say two people were taken to the hospital, there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The roadway was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene, but it has since reopen.

The West Side Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Ambulance and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.