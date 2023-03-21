UPDATE (6:56 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21): Metro 911 officials tell 13 News that the road has reopened.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Crews are currently on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at First Avenue and Willow Lane in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

According to Metro 911, the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in front of the Hair Pros of Nitro Barber & Beauty shop in Nitro, West Virginia.

Metro 911 says the crews on the scene are Kanawha County EMS, Nitro PD, Institute FD, and Institute PD.

Dispatch says the road will remain shut down until the wreckage is cleared. There has not been any medical transport at this time, and injuries are unknown.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.