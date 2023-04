KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Crews are currently on the scene of a fire that broke out in a vacant house on the 10000 block of East DuPont Avenue in London, West Virginia on Saturday.

According to Kanawha County dispatch, the roadway is shut down while crews clear the area. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will update as more information becomes available.