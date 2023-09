KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Rt. 61 is blocked after a crash in the Handley area of Kanawha County on Monday.

Kanawha County dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision near the Handley Rail Yards on the 27000 block of Second Ave.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say two people are being treated at the scene.