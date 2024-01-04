CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as part of his presidential campaign trail, is making a stop in various states, including West Virginia.

According to a release from Kennedy Jr.’s team, he will host a voter rally at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on Jan. 27 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The independent candidate is pushing to get on the presidential ballot in different states across the nation, so far succeeding in Utah.

“We have begun signature collection in many open states,” Press Secretary Stefanie Spear said. “We’re ready for whatever comes our way. We have the field teams, volunteers, legal teams, paid circulators, supporters, and strategy ready to get ‘Bobby on the Ballot.’”

In January, Kennedy Jr. will also be hosting voter rallies at: