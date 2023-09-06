UPDATE: (6:50 P.M. Wednesday, Sept. 6) – Two people were taken to a medical facility for further treatment after a rollover crash in Kanawha County, according to county dispatchers.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Dispatchers say the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. at Kanawha Boulevard E. and the Piedmont Road Access near Snow Hill Drive in Charleston. All lanes have now reopened.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a rollover crash in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. at Kanawha Boulevard E. and the Piedmont Road Access near Snow Hill Drive in Charleston. Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved, and one has reportedly rolled over.

Kanawha County dispatch officials say the westbound lane is currently shut down at this time.

Dispatchers say it is not known yet if anyone was hurt or the extent of any injuries.

The Malden Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are on scene.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this story as more information becomes available.