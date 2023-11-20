CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To bring in the holiday spirit, the Charleston Town Center is hosting Santa alongside various holiday performers as part of its December to Remember events series, according to a Charleston Town Center release.

Families can get their pictures taken with Santa in the center court of the mall at the following times:

Nov. 30 Thursday: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 1-17 Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 18–23 Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Besides meeting Santa, visitors can also enjoy live holiday performances throughout the mall during December as part of the Jolly Jingle Jams event series. Individuals or groups interested in becoming one of these performers can register on the Charleston Town Center website.