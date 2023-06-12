KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A petition circulating Kanawha County to “save” the historic Coonskin Park from West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s proposed plan to extend its runway is gaining a great deal of attention.

The petition now has around 2,700 signatures in total, which is more than 1,000 new signatures in the last month.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Save Coonskin Park group gathered Sunday to talk to the public about Yeager’s potential plans to extend their runway, along with aiming to reach more signatures on their petition.

If the proposed Airfield, Safety, and Terminal Improvement Project from this past fall is approved by Yeager, this would mean part of Coonskin Park will be used to expand the airport’s runway. Yeager Airport’s runway is currently 6,700 feet long, and the proposed project would expand the runway through Coonskin Park. Phase One would extend the runway to 7,000 feet, and Phase Two would extend the runway to 8,000 feet.

One “Save Coonskin Park” organizer, Jeremy Severn, told 13 News that the goal of Sunday’s event was to gain more signatures and raise awareness of what this proposed project could mean for Kanawha County residents.

“There’s still some fight to be had. There’s still ways to fight it. So, we want the general public to know this is not a done deal. It’s just a proposal. We’re in a certain stage of a proposal.” We need names on the petition,” Severn said.

Severn created the website Save Coonskin Park to raise awareness of the group’s efforts.

Severn said he personally got involved in Save Coonskin Park because he wanted to preserve greenspace in West Virginia.

“In West Virginia, what we have to offer is green space, and what we have is ‘Wild and Wonderful West Virginia,’” Severn said.

Yeager Airport wrote in a statement to 13 News that the proposed project is still in the early planning stages with the Federal Aviation Administration, they said it would be “premature to comment on specific details as no definitive plans have been made. The FAA will consider all reasonable alternatives of the project with a full and fair discussion of the significant environmental impacts of the Proposed Action.”