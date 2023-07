CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews responded to the second dumpster fire this week at Vista View Apartments early Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers said the call came in at around 1:20 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No injuries are being reported.

The Charleston Fire Department responded.

This is the second time this week that a dumpster fire has been reported at the Vista View Apartments. The first one happened on Sunday, according to dispatchers.