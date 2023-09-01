Police car on the street at night

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — More law enforcement will be at Friday night’s St. Albans vs. Nitro High School football game because of a threat made on Snapchat, according to Kanawha County Schools.

KCS says a post on Snapchat threatened the safety of people at the game at Crawford Field in St. Albans.

They say action has been taken to bring additional law enforcement authorities to the field.

On top of that, only the main gate adjacent to the ticket booths will be used. People with a WVSSAC coaching card or other KCS-approved passes will need to go through this gate.