KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man who rammed into two hospital gates and hit a state police vehicle two years ago will soon be out of jail.

Kanawha County court officials say Larry Hamrick completed a recovery program while behind bars. Kanawha County Judge Maryclaire Akers suspended Hamrick’s sentence on Oct. 30, 2023, releasing him on five years of supervised probation.

In December 2021, Hamrick sped off during a traffic stop and drove the wrong way on I-77. He then hit a cruiser and destroyed two parking lot gates at CAMC Memorial Hospital. He was found guilty in the case and sentenced in December 2022 to three to seven years in prison.