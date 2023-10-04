CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has announced visitation and funeral services for the late Judge Joanna Tabit, who passed away Sept. 29, 2023, following an extended illness.

According to the commission, visitation for Tabit’s services will take place 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 5, 2023, at the Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston.

On Friday, Oct. 6, there will be a small procession from Snodgrass Funeral Home to the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral Sacred Heart in Charleston between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. The commission says the procession will go by the Kanawha County Courthouse on Virginia Street.

The procession will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart at 10 a.m. Following the service, the main funeral procession will travel toward Court Street where a flag will be hanging near the Judicial Building between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. According to the commission, anyone who wishes to pay their respects as the procession passes Court Street is welcome.

The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral Sacred Heart will also be streaming Tabit’s services on their website and Facebook.

Tabit served as a judge for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Kanawha County since 2014. She was first appointed in October 2014, and was then elected to the position in 2016, according to her West Virginia Judiciary biography.

According to the West Virginia Judiciary, Tabit was a native of Charleston who began her legal career in 1986 as a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Thomas McHugh, according to the West Virginia Judiciary. From 1989 to 1992, she served as an as assistant and later deputy attorney general of the Appellate Division of the Office of the Attorney General.

Following her time in the Attorney General’s office, Tabit joined the Steptoe & Johnson PLLC law firm until she was appointed to the bench in 2014, according to the WV Judiciary. Tabit also worked as an Adjunct Lecturer for the West Virginia University College of Law where she taught Summer Appellate Advocacy.

Her biography says Tabit was a 1983 graduate of Marshall University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. She then went on to study at the WVU College of Law, from which she graduated in 1986.

During her time in private practice, the WV Judiciary says Tabit received various awards and honors including the 2009 Outstanding Private Practice Attorney Award from the Women’s Caucus at WVU College of Law, “Charleston’s Finest” from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Kentucky/West Virginia chapter for her charity work with the organization, recognition from the Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers for various practice areas, a rating as an AV lawyer by Martindale Hubble, and recognition as a Leader in the Field with a specialty in commercial litigation by Chambers USA.

In the community, Tabit was active in several professional and civic organizations including serving as a member of the Juvenile Justice Commission, co-chairman of the Campaign for Legal Aid of West Virginia, a member of the YWCA of Charleston Board of Directors, chair of the Access to Justice Foundation, a member of the West Virginia State Bar Board of Governors, and a commissioner for the City of Charleston Human Rights Commission.