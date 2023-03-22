Courtesy of The WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK)– Two people are in custody after authorities responded to a possible child abduction in Dunbar, West Virginia on Monday.

According to West Virginia State Police, the 11-year-old female was last seen leaving a home with a male and female at approximately 11:30 p.m. on March 20. Troopers say the child and suspects were located a short time later in the area of 17th Street in Dunbar.

WVSP says the suspects, David McCallister, 20 of Charleston, and Jada McCallister, 18 of Dunbar have been charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony Against the State, Child Neglect with Risk of Bodily Injury, and Abducting a Child Near a School under 16 years old.

Authorities confirm that McCallister is registered as a sex offender for a previous conviction of sexual abuse of a 7-year-old.

The victim did not sustain any injuries during this incident. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Both suspects are being held at the South Central Regional Jail with no bond.