CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The United Way’s second Dancing with the Stars event is less than two months away, and the participating dancers have set their donation goals.

Two dancers, in particular, are throwing a Shamrock Soiree to increase donations and support the United Way.

Joshua McGrath is a real estate broker and business owner in Charleston, and his dance partner, Ashton Harrell, an attorney, is hoping to exceed their donation goal of $10,000 on Saturday night at their Shamrock Soiree fundraising event.

Both McGrath and Harrell say they have been lucky in life and this fundraiser is important for them to pass that luck to those in the community.

“It’s a competition, but we’re all working towards the same goal so we’re all raising money together and we all know at the end of this lucky rainbow, it’s all going to United Way,” Harrell said.

The Shamrock Soiree will be on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at a mansion at 230 Quarry Rdg. E. According to McGrath, the owners of the mansion believe in the mission of the United Way and offered the property as a venue for the event.

“Our event is going to be full of a lot of fun. DJ EJ Price is going to be here with music, we got food catered, we have an open bar all night long. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” McGrath said.

The President of the United Way of Central West Virginia said 2022’s Dancing with the Stars event raised about $90,000, and this year, they are setting that goal even higher to $100,000.

“The more we raise the more we can give away and that really is our reason for fundraisers,” Margaret O’Neal, President of the United Way of Central West Virginia, said.

McGrath and Harrell said they have been practicing for the big event, and they hope to win it all. But what is most important for them is to give back to their community.

“You’re only as good as what you give back, so when I was given this opportunity, I just thought what small part can I do to make an impact,” says Harrell.

“It’s important to me to give back to the community in which I live and work,” says McGrath.

If you would like to attend the Shamrock Soiree, you can make a donation of $125 to purchase a ticket. To donate, click here. If you can’t make this event, but would still like to donate, click here.