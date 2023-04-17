NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A local community is mourning the loss of a 19-year-old who was killed in a car accident in Cross Lanes on Sunday.

Elizabeth O’Leary was a Nitro High School Graduate. Those close to her said she was a role model who touched the hearts of many.

“She just touched everyone that she met, and I just wish everyone could’ve known Elizabeth,” said Lena Elkins, a childhood friend. “She was so caring, kind, very very smart, just an amazing friend all around. I’m just glad I got to be a part of her life when she was here.”

O’Leary graduated at the top of the class of 2022 at Nitro High School. She was also on the soccer team throughout high school and middle school.

After graduating, she moved on to West Virginia University where she studied mechanical engineering. Friends said she had a bright future ahead and was taken way too soon.

“She loved people and she loved life and she loved everything about it,” said Kaylee Barnette, a childhood friend. “She was always so nice and included everybody and made sure they knew they were loved.”

Jason Redman, the Nitro High School Principal, said O’Leary was unforgettable. She lit up the room whenever she walked into it.

“She just excelled in so many different things and always made people feel so important to be with her and just made people feel great,” Redman said.

There will be a candlelight memorial on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on the high school’s football field.