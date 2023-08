KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for those without a home after flooding hit Kanawha County Monday morning.

The shelter will be at 2700 E. DuPont Avenue in Belle in the Quincy Mall.

The flooding prompted Gov. Jim Justice to issue a State of Emergency for the following counties: Kanawha, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay and Roane counties. The West Virginia National Guard has also been deployed.