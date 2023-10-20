SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Izzy Marino, a senior at South Charleston High School, is breaking barriers as the first-ever female kicker in the football team’s history.

Marino tried out for the team over the summer and has already become a team captain. Her head coach, Dustin Resler, says she is as competitive and fiery as all of her teammates.

“As the kids would say, she’s Izzy tough,” Resler said. “We had a JV game and she decided she wanted to play at wide receiver. And she did fine at that.”

Last month, Marino scored the first extra point by a female in program history in a game against George Washington. When Marino scored, she said she could hardly believe it.

“As soon as they snapped it, I kicked it and made it, and I was like, what?” Marino said.

Her father, Jason Marino, says he was so proud watching her daughter make history.

“She just goes out and it was the best kick I’ve ever seen her do,” her father said. “She was so excited that she forgot she had to go back out and do the kickoff.”

In Marino’s tryout for the team, she nailed eleven out of twelve extra points and a couple of kickoffs. She says she did not realize her goal of becoming a kicker could be achieved until this summer, or that she could be good at it until this season.

“We didn’t know how that was going to go,” Marino said. “I could’ve been terrible, horrible. And then I kicked a few and I was actually making eleven out of the twelve that I kicked, and I was like, oh geez. I might actually be decent at this.”

Marino was a three-sport athlete before joining the football team. She also plays soccer, basketball, and softball for the Black Eagles. She also has a 4.3 grade point average.