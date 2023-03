KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Law enforcement is currently looking for a side-by-side they were pursuing, according to dispatchers.

Metro 911 officials say the pursuit started near Alum Creek Road in Kanawha County at around 11:23 p.m.

They say a driver in a side-by-side ran from deputies. They do not know why at this point.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the South Charleston Police Department are investigating.