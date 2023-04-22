CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– The Charleston Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a Kanwaha County man.
According to Metro 911, Walter Harmon, 79, of Charleston, was last seen at 5:29 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Dispatchers say Harmon stands at 5’11” and weighs 200 lbs. Harmon has grey hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt with a Jesus logo and blue jeans.
Dispatchers say Harmon is reported to have “mental conditions.” Anyone with any information can contact Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.