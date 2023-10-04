UPDATE: (5:18 p.m. Oct. 4, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says 84-year-old Ramona Kay Walker has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of the Sissonville area.

According to the KCSO, 84-year-old Ramona Kay Walker was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 near her home in the area of Silas Drive in Sissonville. Deputies say Walker is believed to be driving a silver Toyota Rav4 with the WV registration plate “2JP217.”

Deputies say Walker is described as a white female standing 5’6″ and weighing approximately 145 lbs. with grey hair and green eyes. The KCSO says Walker has been diagnosed with dementia.

Walker is not believed to be in any danger at this time but could be or could become disoriented, deputies say. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169 or 911.