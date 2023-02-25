KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash closed a portion of Chestnut Street in South Charleston, West Virginia.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened on Saturday near 1227 Chestnut St. around 12:33 p.m.

Dispatchers say the road was still shut down around 1:30 p.m. while crews clear the roadway.

There were no injuries, but crews did medically examine a child as a precaution requested by the parents, according to dispatchers.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded to the crash.