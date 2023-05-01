UPDATE (7:56 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023) – Kanawha County dispatchers say Campbells Creek drive is reopened after a single-vehicle crash earlier this evening.

Dispatchers say three people were injured in the crash, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A single-vehicle crash on Campbells Creek Drive has closed the roadway.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 5:27 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say there are three patients, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. It is not known if they will be taken to the hospital.

Campbells Creek Drive is closed, according to dispatchers.

They say the West Virginia State Police, the Malden Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County medics are on the scene of the crash.