UPDATE (10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23): Metro 911 officials say the roadway is back open.
They say one person was taken to the hospital.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A single-vehicle rollover crash has closed Elk River Road S at Grant Street between Pinch and Big Chimney.
Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 8:53 p.m.
They say the road is currently shut down.
The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are on the scene.