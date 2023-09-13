UPDATE (11:54 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023): A lockdown at three Sissonville schools started after a previously expelled student went into Sissonville High School.

UPDATE (10:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says multiple people were detained as they were searching for a suspicious person caught on camera.

UPDATE (10:32 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a suspicious person caught on video has promoted a lockdown at three Sissonville area schools.

They say there is no threat to the community and they are looking for the person.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Three Sissonville area schools are on a precautionary lockdown due to a “law enforcement investigation,” a Kanawha County Schools official says.

Briana Warner, Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools, says Flinn Elementary, Sissonville Middle and High Schools are on lockdown due to a “law enforcement investigation” at the high school. The details of the investigation are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene. We will update you when more information becomes available.