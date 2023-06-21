KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Sissonville man pleaded guilty Wednesday to sending and receiving sexually explicit texts, photos and videos from minors over the social media app, Kik.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Isaiah Daniels, 23, of Sissonville, would pretend to be a 17-year-old to send and receive the messages. Daniels also video-chatted with one minor female, the DOJ said. The press release said Daniels would take screenshots of his conversations with the minor.

Daniels had 22 images and 297 videos on his cell phone and on Kik depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the DOJ.

Daniels pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 20, 2023. He faces up to life in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. He will have to register as a sex offender.