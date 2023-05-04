SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – TopSpot Country Cookin’ & Catering in Sissonville sold at an auction on Thursday. The final gavel price was $355,000.

The restaurant was sold to a local married couple, who agreed to buy the restaurant for a final sale price of $390,500 after fees. Over 30 people attended the auction at the restaurant, both in-person and virtually.

Natalie Edens Fisher was the business manager for TopSpot up until the restaurant closed in April. She said she could not be happier about the new owners.

“These people will do very well, and I think that everyone should give them a chance,” Fisher said. “Everyone’s new, don’t judge the first time you come in. Give them a couple shots, work with them, they’ll be great.”

Blake Shamblin is the Southern Regional Manager for Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction and Realty Service, the firm tasked with facilitating Thursday’s auction. He told 13 News that the buyers are not ready yet to announce the new restaurant’s name, cuisine, or opening date.

“They’re keeping all their options open right now,” Shamblin said. “We’ll see what happens for them. They bought a great building in a great community. They got a bright future ahead of them, that’s for sure.”