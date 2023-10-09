KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The road to recovery is finally being built for families living in Slaughter Creek.

The summer floods in Eastern Kanawha County six weeks ago destroyed the bridge that connected Slaughter Creek Drive and Rich Creek Road. Reconstruction began on Thursday, and crews say it is expected to be passable by next week.

David Adams, a resident in the community, says when the bridge is complete, he will finally be able to drive and park his car in his front yard again. Adams says he can hardly contain his excitement.

“I have been praying ever since this happened,” Adams said. “Little by little, the next thing I know, they bring this steel structure that goes from one side to the other. I don’t think anything could break that thing.”

Until now, the only way for residents to get home from the main road was by walking through the creek, which has risen significantly since the floods. Some residents even built a makeshift bridge to get from their homes to the main road.

The properties are owned by a mining company called Blackhawk Land and Resources, which is helping to fund the construction.